What’s Up Doc?

ARSENIC AND RICE: Translating Research to Address Health Care Providers’ Needs

by Pui Y. Lai, MD, Kathryn L. Cottingham, PhD, Craig Steinmaus, MD, MPH, Margaret R. Karagas, PhD, Mark D. Miller, MD, MPH JOURNAL OF PEDIATRICS, September 2016, page 797-803.

The authors present a good review of the topic. As they point out nothing is substantiated regarding the ill effects of ingesting the amount of arsenic in rice. But, because the question has arisen, until definite answers are forthcoming the use of other grains, if possible, would make sense.

Read the article and judge for yourself. My feeling is always, go the conservative route until facts are known.

NONFATAL PLAYGROUND-RELATED TRAUMATIC BRAIN INJURIES AMONG CHILDREN, 2001 – 2013 by Tabitha A. Cheng, MD, Jeneita M. Bell, MD, MPH, Tadesse Haileyesus, MS, Julie Gilchrist, MD, David E. Sugerman, MD, MPH, Victor G.Coronado, MD, MPH PEDIATRICS, Vol. 137, Nu. 6, June 2016, Pg. 23.

Injuries were more frequent in boys than in girls. This rate for boys was 39.7/100,000. 95.6% were treated and released. 33.5% occurred at places like parks and 32.5% at schools. The most frequent associated equipment was monkey bars and gyms at 28.3% and swings at 28.1%

The paper indicated these statistics could be changed by improved adult supervision, better equipment maintenance and safer playground surfaces.

The parent’s job is a fine balance between over restriction and good supervision. Common sense must prevail here.

HOSPITALIZATION FOR INFLUENZA A VERSUS B by Dat Tran, MD, MSc, Wendy Vaudry, MD, Dorothy Moore, MD, Julie A. Bettinger, PhD, MPH, Scott A. Halperin, MD, David W. Scheifele, MD, Taj Jadvji, MD, Liza Lee, MSc, Teresa Mersereau, BScN, MPH, PEDIATRICS, Vol 138, Nu 3 September 2016, pg.40

I am frequently asked by parents if there is a difference between Influenza A and Influenza B. The article gives somewhat of an answer. It reviewed 1510 Influenza B and 2645 Influenza A patients in Canada between 2004-20013. They found that among healthy hospitalized children over 10 years of age, those with Influenza B had a higher risk of ICU admission as compared to Influenza A.

In our experience of non-hospitalized patents the morbidity was very similar. The management of Influenza A or Influenza B as outpatients is the same.