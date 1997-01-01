What’s Up Doc?

TRENDS IN LABORATORY ROTAVIRUS DETECTION: 2003 TO 2014

By Harvey W. Kaufman, MD, Zhen Chen, MS. PEDIATRICS, vol 138, Nu 4, October 2016, article 46.

Once again a vaccine comes along and significantly impacts the health of our children. The rotavirus has caused untold number of cases of severe diarrhea, leading to hospitalization of small infants.

Since the advent of the oral rotavirus vaccine, between 2003-2014, the incidence of this illness has decreased significantly. Our own practice experience certainly supports these findings. As informed parents, how can we not protect our infants with immunizations?

MID-CHILDHOOD OUTCOMES OF REPEAT ANTENATAL CORTICOSTEROIDS; A RANDOMIZED CONTROLLED TRIAL

by Caroline A. Crowther, MD, Peter J Anderson, PhD, Christopher J.D. McKinlay, PhD, Jane E. Harding, DPhil, Pat J. Ashwood, BSc, Ross R. Haslam MBBS Jeffery S. Robinson, MD, Lex W. Doyle, MD, PEDIATRICS, VOL 138, NU 4,October 2016, article 41.

The authors present a reassuring study which shows that repeated doses of antenatal corticosteroid was associated with no harm by mid childhood in neurosensory status.

The benefit to the fetus of these maternal steroid injections can be accepted without worry of long-term neurosensory effects to the child. This should ease the minds of mothers who received this treatment during the pregnancy.

FEBRILE SEIZURE RISK AFTER VACCINATION IN CHILDREN 6 TO 23 MONTHS

by Jonathan Duffy MD, MPH, Eric Weintraub, MPH, Simon J. Hambidge, MD, PhD, Lisa A. Jackson, MD< MPH, Elyse O. Kharbanda, MD, MPH, Nicola P. Klein, MD, PhD, Grace M. Lee, MD,MPH’S, Michael Marcy, MD, Cynthia C. Nakasato MD, Allison Naleway, PhD, Saad B. Omer, MBBS, MPH, PhD, Claudia Vellozzi, MD, MPH, Freank DeStefano, MD, MPH, PEDICTRICS, vol 138, nu 1, July 2016, article 14.

Although the incidence of febrile seizure was very small (30/100,000), if flu vaccine is given concurrently with PCV and DTaP, it would seem wise to give the flu vaccine on another day.

The PCV and DTaP vaccines are usually given at 2,4,and 6 months. I admit the incidence of febrile seizure is only 30/100,000, but why even risk that? The flu vaccine can easily be given on another day.