What’s Up Doc?

EVALUATION FOR OCCULT FRACTURES IN INJURED CHILDREN

By Joanne N. Wood, MD, MSHP, Benjamin French, PhD, Lihai Song, MS, Chris Feudtner, MD, MPH, PhD. PEDIATRICS, August 2015,Vol 136, Nu 2, pg 232.

These authors make an excellent case for standardization of evaluating children for occult fractures. From my own experience, children with unexplained injuries need assessment for evidence of other trauma. More importantly, the law mandates reporting of unexplained trauma to the authorities. The lack of doing so can lead to revocation of a physician’s medical license.

If a child presents to a physician, nurse, teacher or social worker with evidence of trauma that cannot be explained that person must report the incidence and be sure the child is protected from further trauma.

As informed parents, please understand why your child’s physician reports the event. It is not the role of the physician to judge who inflicted the trauma or to investigate the events surrounding the injury. Experience tells us that missed cases of inflected trauma frequently lead to serious repeated episodes followed by nervous system damage and sometimes death. You can see why we are mandated to report these cases.

A TAILORED FAMILY-BASED OBESITY INTERVENTION: A RANDOMIZED TRIAL

By Rachael W. Tayor, PhD, Adell Cox, MA, PGDipCIPs, Lee Knight, PGDipCIPs, PhD, Deirdre A. Brown, PhD, PGDipCIPs, Kim Meredith-Jones, PhD, Jillian J. Haszard, PhD, Anna M. Dawson, PhD, Barry J. Taylor, MBChB, FRACP, Sheila M. Williams, DSc, PEDIATRICS, August 2015, Vol 136, nu 2, pg. 281

This article clearly show that control of a child’s obesity demands total family involvement. They wisely suggest follow-up family counseling visits. I absolutely agree that it is a family issue. The child follows the family’s eating habits.

There are cases when certain medications provoke obesity, or there are certain genetic syndromes that are associated with obesity. But your pediatrician can determine that. Too often I hear from the parents that one or both parents are not willing to change their eating habits. I understand, but I also know the obese child will remain obese.

HOME READING ENVIRONMENT AND BRAIN ACTIVATION IN PRESCHOOL CHILDREN LISTENING TO STORIES

By John S. Hutton, MD, Tzipi Horowitz-Krause, PhD, Alan L. Mendelsohn, MD, Tom DeWitt, MD, Scott K. Holland, PhD, the C-MIND Authorship Consortium, PEDIATRICS, September 2015, Vol 136, Nu 3, pg 466

These researchers add strong evidence to the idea that preschool children benefit from listening to stories. If you have been around preschoolers you know how much they love to be read to. For once there is something a child can benefit from that they like to do!

Past literature also showed that it helps the child to tell the story back to the reader. In this way we help the child develop strong receptive as well as expressive processing. Please be a parent, not just a care giver.