What’s Up Doc?

by John H. Samson, M.D., F.A.A.P.
Published on Dec. 01, 2016
Phototherapy and Risk of Type 1 Diabetes by Thomas B. Newman, MD, MPH, Andrea C. Wiskremasinghe, Md., Eileen M. Walsh, RN, MPH, Barbara A. Grimes, PhD, Charles E. McCulloch, PhD, Michael W. Kuzniewicz, MD, MPH

PEDIATRICS, Vol 138, Nu 5, November 2016, article 19.

Thank you, Dr. Newman for ending a myth before it has gotten much inertia.

He shows that there is no connection between phototherapy and an increased risk of developing Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus.

Changing Susceptibility of Staphylococcus aureus in a US Pediatric Population by Deena E. Sutter, MD, Emma Milburn, MPH, Uzo Chukwuma, MPH, Nicole Dzialowy, MSc, Ashley M. Maranich, MD, Duane R. Hospenthal MD, PhD

PEDIATRICS,Vol 137, Nu 4, April 2016, article 1.

For once there is encouraging news in the medical literature. Dr. Sutter’s article notes that the incidence of methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus infections is decreasing.

